Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago-area college student arrested for guns in SUV

Posted: Updated:

CICERO, Ill. (AP) - A judge has denied bail to a Chicago-area college student who was charged after police found six guns in his SUV in a campus parking lot.

Police say they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Anthony Guban’s home in Berwyn. Investigators say they don’t believe the 25-year-old Guban planned any violence at Morton College in Cicero, but bringing guns to campus in his vehicle was unlawful.

Guban’s attorney told a judge Sunday that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday and had proper documents to own firearms.

The incident occurred after a friend told police that Guban was acting strangely. Police say the friend reported Guban on the same day that two students were killed at a California high school.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.