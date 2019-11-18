Brick & Mortar: Hardware and Pets

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Hardware and Pets in downtown Murphysboro has been serving customers for over 40 years.

Wilma Ewing and her son John Ewing own and operate Hardware and Pets which is located at 1320 Walnut St in Murphysboro.

The store started out as an ACE Hardware in the late 70s but as the hardware market became more competitive, the Ewings decided to diversify. Wilma says they started out with a few fish and they were a big hit, so they kept adding to their pet selection. She says these days the store is 99% pets and 1% hardware.

The store offers birds, fish, reptiles, and other animals, along with food and all the accessories needed for taking care of them.

Watch the videos above to see Wilma Ewing's interview and a tour of the facility.

For more information check out Hardware and Pets' Facebook page.