1 wounded in road-rage incident in mid-Missouri

Posted: Updated:

ST. MARTINS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person has been wounded in a road-rage incident in central Missouri.

Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said Sunday in a Tweet that one person was taken into custody and the wounded person was transported to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life threatening.

Wheeler says the incident is under investigation. It happened near St. Martins, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Jefferson City. No other details were immediately released.

