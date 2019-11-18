100 guns turned in at St. Sabina buyback program in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

100 guns turned in at St. Sabina buyback program in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A gun buyback program at St. Sabina Church in Chicago produced at least 100 firearms.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that police on Saturday traded gift cards for guns - $100 for handguns and rifles and $10 for BB guns, air rifles and replicas.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger’s church collects guns year-round. The last buyback day in April netted 400 guns.

Gayle Blake of Oak Park traded in her father’s old hunting rifle. She had it hidden from her children, but she says “it’s a big relief” to get rid of it.

John Murry turned in a firearm. He says the program helps but more needs to be done. He wants to see more young people stepping up.

More than 1,800 people have been shot in Chicago this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.