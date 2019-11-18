Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A federal disaster declaration has been issued for more than a dozen Illinois counties affected by this year’s historic flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is making low-interest loans available to businesses, homeowners and renters to replace or repair real estate and personal property.

The declaration covers Alexander, Jersey, Rock Island and Stephenson counties, as well as 13 contiguous counties. They are Jo Daviess, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Henry, Mercer, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, Madison, Union and Pulaski counties.

Flooding along the Mississippi River and other areas started last winter and continued through the spring and summer, setting records for flooding duration and volume.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says the loans will be a “tremendous help” to people still struggling to recover.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.