Cool Monday, but temperatures trending up this week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week.

Grab a jacket or a hoodie this morning as temperatures are running about 40º. Low clouds overnight are slowly exiting to the east. Sunshine is expected to return around mid-morning.

Another weak system will bring more clouds this afternoon along with a chance for drizzle and light showers by the evening.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures jump into the mid 50s. If you think that's warm, you'll LOVE Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low 60s.

Take advantage of the milder, dry weather because a strong cold front brings rain and another big cool down by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.