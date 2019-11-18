Cool Monday, but temperatures trending up this week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cool Monday, but temperatures trending up this week

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week. 

Grab a jacket or a hoodie this morning as temperatures are running about 40º. Low clouds overnight are slowly exiting to the east. Sunshine is expected to return around mid-morning. 

Another weak system will bring more clouds this afternoon along with a chance for drizzle and light showers by the evening. 

Sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures jump into the mid 50s. If you think that's warm, you'll LOVE Wednesday as temperatures climb into the low 60s. 

Take advantage of the milder, dry weather because a strong cold front brings rain and another big cool down by the end of the week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Cool Monday, but temperatures trending up this week

    Cool Monday, but temperatures trending up this week

    Monday, November 18 2019 7:39 AM EST2019-11-18 12:39:43 GMT

    A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week. 

    A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week. 

  • Multiple Roads to be Repaved in Paducah

    Multiple Roads to be Repaved in Paducah

    Monday, November 18 2019 2:29 AM EST2019-11-18 07:29:17 GMT

    Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. You can find a full listing of the effected roads here.

    Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. You can find a full listing of the effected roads here.

  • Dozens of children create unique stained glass art

    Dozens of children create unique stained glass art

    Sunday, November 17 2019 11:16 PM EST2019-11-18 04:16:14 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.