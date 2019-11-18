Conference at UK to focus on Appalachian water issues - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Conference at UK to focus on Appalachian water issues

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky’s Appalachian Center is hosting a student-led series of events designed to bring awareness to water issues in eastern Kentucky and beyond.

The events Monday through Thursday will focus on ecology, infrastructure and bottled water, and highlight organizations working on water-related issues.

The Appalachian Center is based in the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Among the events include a Tuesday screening of the film “Water Stories: Martin County,” followed by a panel discussion in the William T. Young Library UK Athletics Auditorium. The speakers will include water activists and Martin County residents Nina and Mickey McCoy. Other speakers include Ricki Draper, a community engagement coordinator and Madison Mooney, a master's student in the UK College of Social Work.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.