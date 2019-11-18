Applications open for Kentucky entrepreneurship program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Applications open for Kentucky entrepreneurship program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs in Kentucky has begun taking applications for next year’s program focusing on product innovation and business model design.

A statement from the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says the three-week summer program at Northern Kentucky University will accept 72 students who are currently in 9th, 10th and 11th grade. Applications are due in January and selections will be announced in April.

Students will work in teams to develop a business model, design a prototype and pitch ideas to judges.

Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs Chairman Koleman Karleski calls the program “a unique, life-changing opportunity” to learn how to start a business.

Officials say students who attend can earn high school class credits, scholarships to Kentucky colleges and universities and access to tools to become an entrepreneur.

