Multiple Roads to be Repaved in Paducah

Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. You can find a full listing of the effected roads here.
Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. You can find a full listing of the effected roads here.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Friday evening.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- This weekend held an opportunity for artists to show off their work and for visitors to do some holiday shopping.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- This weekend held an opportunity for artists to show off their work and for visitors to do some holiday shopping.
Clouds are building in from the west this morning ahead of a system that will try to bring us showers this evening.
Clouds are building in from the west this morning ahead of a system that will try to bring us showers this evening.
Williamson County (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department opened their firing range to the public Saturday so that hunters could "sight-in" their hunting guns. The sheriff's department began the program eight years ago and say it's become a popular event for hunters before the season opens. John Fleming, Deputy Sheriff, says many hunters may only use their gun once a year, so it's important to make sure it's "zeroed" in before heading out.
Williamson County (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department opened their firing range to the public Saturday so that hunters could "sight-in" their hunting guns. The sheriff's department began the program eight years ago and say it's become a popular event for hunters before the season opens. John Fleming, Deputy Sheriff, says many hunters may only use their gun once a year, so it's important to make sure it's "zeroed" in before heading out.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts in Southern Illinois collected around 80,000 items of food Saturday as part of their "Scouting for Food" food drive. The food drive began last weekend when the scouts put blue bags on the front doors of homes. Residents then had a week to fill the bags, before they were collected and brought to local food pantries. Workers at those food pantries say that the donations really make a difference - especially around this time...
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts in Southern Illinois collected around 80,000 items of food Saturday as part of their "Scouting for Food" food drive. The food drive began last weekend when the scouts put blue bags on the front doors of homes. Residents then had a week to fill the bags, before they were collected and brought to local food pantries. Workers at those food pantries say that the donations really make a difference - especially around this time...
DORENA, MO. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for a month.
DORENA, MO. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for a month.
UPDATE: The Bill Emerson Memorial bridge reopened Saturday after a barge hit it on Friday.
UPDATE: The Bill Emerson Memorial bridge reopened Saturday after a barge hit it on Friday.