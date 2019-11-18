Multiple Roads to be Repaved in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY — Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. According to a press release from the city, Jim Smith Contracting will be milling and paving multiple streets in Paducah. During these projects, construction crews expect to keep at least one lane of traffic open and ask that drivers avoid parking on any streets under construction. A full list of the effected roads can be found below.

In the press release, Pamela Spencer, the Public Information Officer for the City of Paducah said:

"These street rehabilitation projects are part of the City of Paducah’s annual street improvement plan. Part of the funding is provided through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Municipal Aid Program (MAP). MAP funds are collected from the State gas tax and are allocated for maintenance, reconstruction, or construction of city streets. If you have a question, please call the Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8511."

The following roads in the Morgan Cornell Subdivision will be milled and then paved:

Marquess Drive from South 28th to Cherry Circle

Cherry Circle from Mississippi Street to Beiderman Street

Mississippi Street from South 28th to Beiderman Street

Virginia Street from South 29th to Beiderman Street

South 29th from Mississippi Street to Mayfield Road

Georgia Street from South 28th to Beiderman Street

Cornell Street from South 28th to Mayfield Road

Alabama Street from South 28th to approximately 2945 Alabama.

Crews also will be working over the next two weeks to complete the milling and paving of:

Exall Lane from Buckner Lane to Roundhouse Road

Stanley Drive (entire length)

The alley in the 1700 block of Broadway

South 6th Street from Ohio Street to Norton Street

South 9th Street from Jones Street to Caldwell Street

North 7th Street across from Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency

Estelle Street at North 10th Street.



