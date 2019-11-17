Four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Friday evening.

According to KTVI, Illinois State Police responded to investigate a fatal crash on Illinois Route 185 around 6:30 p.m.

A Toyota was traveling eastbound and a Ford was traveling westbound.

That's when the Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on.

All four occupants of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center.

Illinois State Police is currently investigating the crash.

News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available.