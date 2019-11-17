Four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Friday evening. 

According to KTVI, Illinois State Police responded to investigate a fatal crash on Illinois Route 185 around 6:30 p.m. 

A Toyota was traveling eastbound and a Ford was traveling westbound.

That's when the Ford crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Toyota head-on.

All four occupants of the Toyota were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center. 

Illinois State Police is currently investigating the crash. 

News 3 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

