Local artisans hold Holiday Art Sale in Murphysboro

This weekend held an opportunity for artists to show off their work and for visitors to do some holiday shopping.

A small group of artists with Oak Street Art and Friends held a holiday sale this Saturday and Sunday at the Logan Historic Arts Neighborhood in Murphysboro.

The two-day event allowed shoppers to browse and buy some of their unique pieces.

Some of those included jewelry, pottery, stained glass, as well as, leather goods and handmade paintings.

Sue Ginlesparger, one of the artists, says this holiday sale and the group's other pop-up events are an opportunity to showcase the talented people of Southern Illinois.

"We wanted the artists in the area to be shown and we wanted people to come and see who was here and what we have to offer," she explains.

The group also holds workshops to teach others in our area how to make crafts and tours schools to do the same.

If you missed this event, the Oak Street Art Festival will take place on Saturday, April 25th with around 30 artists and musicians.

