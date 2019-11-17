Light evening showers, cloudy and cool Monday

WSIL -- As our next system continues to move through the region this evening a small chance for light showers is possible. However, showers will be be very light and not widespread in nature.

The small shower chances will diminish by late evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. The beginning of the work week will hold similar conditions. Monday will be another mostly cloudy day with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s.

For those who are tired of the chilly weather, we have a warming trend ahead! By mid week temperatures will warm back into the low 60s.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.