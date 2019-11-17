Astronaut, NBA star, singer among Order of Lincoln honorees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Astronaut, NBA star, singer among Order of Lincoln honorees

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has named recipients of the 2020 Order of Lincoln. It is the state’s highest honor for professional achievement and public service.

Pritzker on Friday announced honorees Scott Altman, originally from Pekin, a former NASA astronaut; Paul “Doug” Collins of Benton, an NBA All-Star and coach and Robert “Robb” Fraley of Hoopeston (HOUPS’-tun), a former Monsanto Co. executive.

Other honorees are Donald F. McHenry of East St. Louis, former United Nations ambassador and permanent representative; Dr. Joanne C. Smith, president and CEO of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab for physical medicine and rehabilitation and Chicago native Mavis Staples, a rhythm and blues and gospel singer and civil rights activist.

The recipients will be honored in April 2020 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Online: Recipients’ biographies: https://bit.ly/32QoDDF

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.