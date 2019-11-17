Kansas City school district increases substitute teacher pay - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City school district increases substitute teacher pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City school district is increasing the substitute teachers’ pay in a move to address a shortage that is plaguing classrooms around the metro.

Center School District Interim Superintendent Michael Weishaar said the district decided to raise its pay rate for substitutes from $100 a day to $110 over the summer. But the district decided to increase pay to $130 a day just a few months into the school year.

Weishaar noted that the number of available substitutes has dropped progressively over the last few years.

Center High School Principal Edward Tate said the lack of substitute teachers substantially burdens other teachers who then must fill in.

Steve Parker, a world history teacher at the school, noted that time is vital is for grading papers and making lesson plans.

