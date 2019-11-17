FEMA upheld Illinois decision to deny individual assistance - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FEMA upheld Illinois decision to deny individual assistance

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A federal agency has upheld its decision to deny financial assistance to Illinois residents and business owners affected by historic flooding in the state.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision will impact about 1.4 million residents and homeowners in 22 counties.

In September, FEMA determined the springtime flooding that spanned nearly 130 days along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers did not warrant individual assistance.

But the federal government did approve the state’s request for public assistance. The approval permits local governments, churches and nonprofits to be reimbursed for flood-fighting expenditures and repairs to infrastructure.

Following FEMA’s decision last week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is requesting a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. It would give people the option to apply for low-interest, long-term loans.

