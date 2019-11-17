Cloudy with a chance of showers Sunday night

Clouds are building in from the west this morning ahead of a system that will try to bring us showers this evening.

Williamson County (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department opened their firing range to the public Saturday so that hunters could "sight-in" their hunting guns. The sheriff's department began the program eight years ago and say it's become a popular event for hunters before the season opens. John Fleming, Deputy Sheriff, says many hunters may only use their gun once a year, so it's important to make sure it's "zeroed" in before heading out.

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts in Southern Illinois collected around 80,000 items of food Saturday as part of their "Scouting for Food" food drive. The food drive began last weekend when the scouts put blue bags on the front doors of homes. Residents then had a week to fill the bags, before they were collected and brought to local food pantries. Workers at those food pantries say that the donations really make a difference - especially around this time...

(WSIL) -- Sunshine abounds today, and with little to no wind out of the northeast, conditions will feel relatively mild. Clouds build in during the overnight hours, and small rain chances return Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the first half of the week. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast.