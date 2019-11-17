Cloudy with a chance of showers Sunday night

Clouds are building in from the west this morning ahead of a system that will try to bring us showers this evening.
Williamson County (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Department opened their firing range to the public Saturday so that hunters could "sight-in" their hunting guns. The sheriff's department began the program eight years ago and say it's become a popular event for hunters before the season opens. John Fleming, Deputy Sheriff, says many hunters may only use their gun once a year, so it's important to make sure it's "zeroed" in before heading out.
HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts in Southern Illinois collected around 80,000 items of food Saturday as part of their "Scouting for Food" food drive. The food drive began last weekend when the scouts put blue bags on the front doors of homes. Residents then had a week to fill the bags, before they were collected and brought to local food pantries. Workers at those food pantries say that the donations really make a difference - especially around this time...
DORENA, MO. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for a month.
UPDATE: The Bill Emerson Memorial bridge reopened Saturday after a barge hit it on Friday.
WSIL - Thin clouds might be in the sky all day Saturday but no rain is expected. Temperatures will run around 10 degrees cooler than normal but winds should be on the light side. ...
The House has opened a second day of Trump impeachment hearings with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was suddenly recalled back to the U.S. by President Donald Trump.
A fourth Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury
In addition to that theft, hemp was also recently stolen from a warehouse facility in the western part of Union County.
