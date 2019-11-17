Boy scouts collect donated food for food pantries

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Hundreds of boy scouts in Southern Illinois collected around 80,000 items of food Saturday as part of their "Scouting for Food" food drive.

The food drive began last weekend when the scouts put blue bags on the front doors of homes.

Residents then had a week to fill the bags, before they were collected and brought to local food pantries.

Workers at those food pantries say that the donations really make a difference - especially around this time of year.

If a donation bag was not picked up this weekend by a Southern Illinois scout, contact the Herrin Scout Office.