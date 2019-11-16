Dorena-Hickman Ferry back in service after rudder repair - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dorena-Hickman Ferry back in service after rudder repair

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for more a month. 

The ferry runs across the Mississippi River from Dorena, Missouri to Hickman, Kentucky and is typically open seven days a week. 

However, during routine maintenance on October 14th, the crew discovered an issue with the rudder.  

After a check by a diver, it was determined the ferry would have to go to dry dock for repairs.

According to officials, crews completed the work Saturday, November 16th and the ferry returned to normal service at 2 p.m. 

Missouri and Kentucky are not directly connected by a road and the only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

For the complete winter schedule, click here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.