Dorena-Hickman Ferry back in service after rudder repair

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for more a month.

The ferry runs across the Mississippi River from Dorena, Missouri to Hickman, Kentucky and is typically open seven days a week.

However, during routine maintenance on October 14th, the crew discovered an issue with the rudder.

After a check by a diver, it was determined the ferry would have to go to dry dock for repairs.

According to officials, crews completed the work Saturday, November 16th and the ferry returned to normal service at 2 p.m.

Missouri and Kentucky are not directly connected by a road and the only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

