Dorena-Hickman Ferry back in service after rudder repair

DORENA, MO. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is back in service after being closed for a month.
UPDATE: The Bill Emerson Memorial bridge reopened Saturday after a barge hit it on Friday.
WSIL - Thin clouds might be in the sky all day Saturday but no rain is expected. Temperatures will run around 10 degrees cooler than normal but winds should be on the light side. ...
The House has opened a second day of Trump impeachment hearings with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was suddenly recalled back to the U.S. by President Donald Trump.
A fourth Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury
In addition to that theft, hemp was also recently stolen from a warehouse facility in the western part of Union County.
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.
Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.
Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, has been found guilty at his trial in federal court in Washington
