Increasing clouds and a small chance for evening showers

WSIL -- It was a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine and high temperatures slightly below normal.  

The mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping back into the 20s.  As an approaching cold front makes its way into the region tomorrow cloud cover will be on the increase.  Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.  By late afternoon and evening a small chance for light showers will also be possible.  

Have a great weekend!  Meteorologist John Ross will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3. 

