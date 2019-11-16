Police: Frustrated man whose car burned punched firefighters - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Frustrated man whose car burned punched firefighters

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis have arrested a man they say punched two firefighters who were trying to douse his burning car.

Station KMOV reports that the assault happened Friday night after a crash at an intersection in the Penrose neighborhood. Police say the man was upset because he thought the firefighters were taking too long to extinguish the fire consuming his car and began hitting them.

The man was arrested on suspicion of assault. Both firefighters refused medical treatment following the attack.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.