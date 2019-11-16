Ex-police sergeant admits taking thousands for fake overtime

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A former East St. Louis police sergeant has pleaded guilty in federal court to collecting thousands of dollars in unearned overtime pay.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that 48-year-old Mario Fennoy of Lebanon admitted receiving more than $5,000 in fraudulent pay from April 2017 through March 2018. Some of that money came through a $34,000 federal grant.

Prosecutors believe the 21-year veteran might have stolen at least $130,000 through 50 requests claiming more than 200 hours of overtime. Fennoy’s salary during the period jumped from $69,400 to more than $200,000.

Fennoy faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengal agreed to allow Fennoy to remain free until his sentencing in February.

