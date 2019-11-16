Police: 1 man killed in Kansas City shooting; another sought

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One man is dead, and police are seeking another man in a fatal shooting overnight in Kansas City.

Police say officers were called late Friday night to an area in southern Kansas City for a report of an armed disturbance. Arriving officers reported seeing one man running from the scene; police say he escaped before police could catch him.

Another man was found injured with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are asking the public for any information in the homicide case.

