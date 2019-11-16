Worker killed in central Iowa industrial accident identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Worker killed in central Iowa industrial accident identified

Posted:

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified a worker killed in an industrial accident at a biofuels plant in central Iowa.

Police tell television station WOI that Carlos Mauricio Partillo Montufar was pinned under equipment Thursday at Verbio North America's Biorefinery in Nevada, which is about 40 miles north of Des Moines. Rescue workers arrived to free him, but he died at the scene.

Police say his last known address was South West City, Missouri, but co-workers said he is from Honduras. He was an employee of Midwest Tank Company, not Verbio.

An autopsy has been ordered.

