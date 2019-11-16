Kansas City man charged in death of man who fell off truck - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas City man charged in death of man who fell off truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man was thrown from his pickup truck while it swerved on Interstate 435.

Skylar Waddell is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident after the Wednesday death of 48-year-old Steven Norris.

The Kansas City Star reports Norris’ wife told police her husband’s truck was on the shoulder of the interstate because it had a flat tire. When a man took off in the truck, Norris clung to the bed rail. He fell from the truck when it swerved into the median, struck the cable barrier and crashed.

The truck driver, later identified by witnesses as Waddell, fled on foot and was later taken into custody.

Court records don’t name an attorney for Waddell.

