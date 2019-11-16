Sunny and calm Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunny and calm Saturday

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- Sunshine abounds today, and with little to no wind out of the northeast, conditions will feel relatively mild. Clouds build in during the overnight hours, and small rain chances return Sunday night. Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the first half of the week. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.