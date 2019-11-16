Registration nears for Illinois girls’ cybersecurity program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Registration nears for Illinois girls’ cybersecurity program

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A statewide program helping female high school students learn about cybersecurity and potential jobs in the field begins accepting registration next month.

The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology says students between grades 9 and 12 can participate in the free Girls Go CyberStart program from home or school.

No previous experience with cybersecurity or IT is required. The program includes lessons about cryptography, password cracking and digital forensics.

Registration opens Dec. 2, and the online program begins Jan. 13.

More information: https://www.girlsgocyberstart.org/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.