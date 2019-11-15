Barge hits Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Barge hits Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge

(WSIL) -- A barge hit the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge Friday night. 

The bridge is currently closed. It will be closed until the barge can be moved and the bridge has a safety inspection.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the inspection will take place first thing Saturday morning. If the bridge is safe, MoDOT will reopen the bridge at that time. 

