Saturday will be cold but dry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saturday will be cold but dry

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Thin clouds might be in the sky all day Saturday but no rain is expected.  Temperatures will run around 10 degrees cooler than normal but winds should be on the light side.  Sunday brings a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Jim has the latest forecast on News 3 this evening.

