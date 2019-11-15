Man charged with stabbing ex at Missouri nursing home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with stabbing ex at Missouri nursing home

Posted: Updated:

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis area man has been charged with repeatedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend at the nursing home where she works, leaving her with serious injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 38-year-old Christopher Wagner was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, but he wasn’t in custody as of Friday morning. The Monday afternoon stabbing at The Estates of St. Louis nursing home near Moline Acres was caught on video camera.

Charging documents say the couple had broken up five days earlier and, the day before the stabbing, Wagner sent the woman a text threatening to kill her. Wagner lives in the northern part of St. Louis County.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.