Illinois health officials confirm 4th vaping-related death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- A fourth Illinois resident has died after being hospitalized with a vaping-related lung injury.

The Illinois Department of Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold on Thursday declined to give the age of the victim or the time or location of the death, citing privacy concerns.

Illinois has had 179 cases of people who have experienced lung injury after using e-cigarettes or vaping. The department says it's working with local health departments on another 41 possible cases.

Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.

Department director IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said in a statement "We strongly urge people not to use e-cigarettes or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained through informal sources like off the street or online dealers."

