$2 million of hemp stolen in Union County

By Mandy Robertson
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of approximately $2 million of hemp. 

The sheriff's office say 42 acres of hemp were stolen from a remote area east of Dongola. The theft occurred sometime between November 1 and November 14 when it was discovered. 

The grower told investigators the entire field of hemp had the tops removed. 

In addition to that theft, hemp was also recently stolen from a warehouse facility in the western part of Union County.

If you have information about the thefts, you're asked to call your local authorities or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 833-5500.

