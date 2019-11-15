Cardinals reach agreement to stay on KMOX Radio

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals will remain on their longtime radio flagship station through at least 2024, and with the same team of announcers.

The Cardinals on Friday announced a five-year extension of their radio rights agreement with the media company Entercom Communications, the owner of KMOX. Financial terms were not disclosed.

A news release from the Cardinals says that announcers Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne will continue.

Most of the Cardinals Radio Network will also remain under the new agreement. The network consists of 147 stations in eight states - Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee in addition to Missouri.

