Cardinals reach agreement to stay on KMOX Radio - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cardinals reach agreement to stay on KMOX Radio

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals will remain on their longtime radio flagship station through at least 2024, and with the same team of announcers.

The Cardinals on Friday announced a five-year extension of their radio rights agreement with the media company Entercom Communications, the owner of KMOX. Financial terms were not disclosed.

A news release from the Cardinals says that announcers Mike Shannon, John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne will continue.

Most of the Cardinals Radio Network will also remain under the new agreement. The network consists of 147 stations in eight states - Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee in addition to Missouri.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.