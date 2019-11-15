Soldiers, veterans, first responders invited to Murray games

More than 100 local vendors expected at Adams School PTO's Christmas Mart.
More than 100 local vendors expected at Adams School PTO's Christmas Mart.
The House has opened a second day of Trump impeachment hearings with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was suddenly recalled back to the U.S. by President Donald Trump.
The House has opened a second day of Trump impeachment hearings with Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was suddenly recalled back to the U.S. by President Donald Trump.
We are in week three of the high school football playoffs, and we have another winner for our WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
We are in week three of the high school football playoffs, and we have another winner for our WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week!
Fort Campbell soldiers, other military and first responders are being treated to a day of sports events at Murray State University this weekend.
Fort Campbell soldiers, other military and first responders are being treated to a day of sports events at Murray State University this weekend.
MULKEYTOWN (WSIL) -- You can do a little holiday shopping for a good cause in Mulkeytown this Saturday.
MULKEYTOWN (WSIL) -- You can do a little holiday shopping for a good cause in Mulkeytown this Saturday.
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat that represents Illinois' 6th District covering Chicago's North and Northwest sides, announced Thursday that he plans to retire in January.
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat that represents Illinois' 6th District covering Chicago's North and Northwest sides, announced Thursday that he plans to retire in January.
The biggest concern is freezing fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. A few slick spots, primarily on rural roads are possible along with a very heavy frost.
The biggest concern is freezing fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. A few slick spots, primarily on rural roads are possible along with a very heavy frost.
A Jefferson County Pastor is asking for help after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
A Jefferson County Pastor is asking for help after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs.
A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs.
With the recent passage of a $45 billion infrastructure bill, Illinois is expected to see a rapid increase in demand for construction laborers.
With the recent passage of a $45 billion infrastructure bill, Illinois is expected to see a rapid increase in demand for construction laborers.