Second Missouri vaping death reported - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second Missouri vaping death reported

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri health officials say a woman’s death is the second in the state associated with the use of vaping products.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday that the unidentified woman was in her mid-50s. The department says that it concluded through discussions with the woman’s doctors that vaping contributed to a chronic lung condition.

The agency says that since August it has found 35 cases of lung injury from e-cigarettes or vaping.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said the total of confirmed and probable cases nationwide is now at 2,172. More than 40 people have died.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.