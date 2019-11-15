Illinois State Senate President Cullerton to retire in January

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat that represents Illinois' 6th District covering Chicago's North and Northwest sides, announced Thursday that he plans to retire in January.

Cullerton has been a mainstay in the State Capitol for the last four decades. He was first elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 1979.

After twelve years in the House, he was appointed to fill the Illinois Senate seat representing the 6th District in 1991.

In 2009, Cullerton was elected President of the Illinois Senate, a role he's held for the last ten years.

Governor JB Pritzker released the following statement on Senate President John Cullerton’s retirement announcement.

“In the past decade as Senate President, John Cullerton has been a passionate advocate for improving Illinois — whether it was his focus on ending the scourge of youth smoking, dedication to fully funding education or efforts to advance critically needed infrastructure throughout the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over the years, I came to know John as my state senator, and this past year I have truly appreciated his work to advance our common agenda to stand with working families. I wish him all the best in the years to come, and I know that Pam and his children will be glad to start their next chapter as a family.”

