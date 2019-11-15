Local holiday-themed market to benefit several charities

CREAL SPRINGS (WSIL) -- More than 100 local vendors expected at Adams School for a Christmas Mart.

Adams School PTO is having A Very Merry Market from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at the school in Creal Springs. PTO Organizer Connie Holmes says they were asked to do a holiday-themed market because their Fall Market was a big success.

Admission is $1 or a non-perishable food item can be brought for the school's Pack the Pantry food drive.

There will be a Santa workshop with a photographer taking pictures for $5 with proceeds going back to the kids. Another vendor will be selling nuts with all the profits going to the Veteran Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and an animal sanctuary.

More information can be found on Adams School PTO: A Very Merry Market's Facebook page.