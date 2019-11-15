Job Squad: November 15, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Several businesses are looking to hire in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

Helia Healthcare of Benton is looking for Registered Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants. They offer competitive wages, shift differentials and flexible schedules. There is an application online at Helia Healthcare's website or for more information call (618) 439-3500.

Town Square Market in Carbondale is looking to add to its staff. They're hiring a part-time deli staff member. You must be able to work a couple of times a week between 7 and 10 in the morning on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Foodservice experience is preferred -- including cooking for your family. Head to their Facebook page to apply.

Krispy Kreme in Marion is looking to fill several positions including retail and shift lead. To apply, fill out an application on the Krispy Kreme's Facebook page.

We're getting into the holiday spirit for this week's "Dream Job". The tech company Centurylink is now taking applications for the "Hallmark Movie Dream Job." The job requires you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas. If you are chosen CenturyLink says it will pay you one thousand dollars to complete the feat. There are other rules of course, for instance, you have to love Christmas and be willing to document your feelings about the movie marathon on social media. To apply and learn the other rules go to Centurylink's website by December 6th.