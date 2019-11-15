Driver flees after crashing into home, hurting 8-year-old - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Driver flees after crashing into home, hurting 8-year-old

Posted: Updated:

BELTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver fled after crashing into a suburban Kansas City home and seriously injuring an 8-year-old child who was inside the home.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspected driver was arrested shortly after the crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Belton. Police say the child was taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious. No one else was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.