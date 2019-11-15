Freezing fog this morning, sunny and cool for the afternoon

The biggest concern is freezing fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. A few slick spots, primarily on rural roads are possible along with a very heavy frost.
A Jefferson County Pastor is asking for help after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs.
With the recent passage of a $45 billion infrastructure bill, Illinois is expected to see a rapid increase in demand for construction laborers.
Therapists would be barred from trying to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors in St. Louis under legislation that an aldermanic committee has advanced.
Conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people will not be allowed in Kansas City.
A fourth Illinoisan has died after being hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a letter to Dollar Tree warning the store about over-the-counter (OTC) drugs it has received from foreign manufacturers that have violated federal laws.
The Daily Egyptian, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s student-produced newspaper has won one of the nation’s top online collegiate awards for the third year in a row.
Police in Williamson County will take kids shopping for gifts again this Christmas season.
Route 13 in the heart of Marion looks a little differently because the city's police department hoisted a new sign in front of their offices on Thursday.
