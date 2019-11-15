Freezing fog this morning, sunny and cool for the afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Freezing fog this morning, sunny and cool for the afternoon

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The biggest concern is freezing fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. A few slick spots, primarily on rural roads are possible along with a very heavy frost. 

Once the fog mixes out, sunshine will return with temperatures in the lower 40s by the afternoon. 

Saturday remains quiet, but a weak cold front will approach the region on Sunday. A few light showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 0.10" or less. 

The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with 50s back in the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.