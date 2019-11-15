Freezing fog this morning, sunny and cool for the afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The biggest concern is freezing fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. A few slick spots, primarily on rural roads are possible along with a very heavy frost.

Once the fog mixes out, sunshine will return with temperatures in the lower 40s by the afternoon.

Saturday remains quiet, but a weak cold front will approach the region on Sunday. A few light showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be 0.10" or less.

The warming trend continues into the middle of next week with 50s back in the forecast by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3.