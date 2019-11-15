Kentucky woman charged in death of woman missing since May - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky woman charged in death of woman missing since May

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman has been charged in the death of a woman who disappeared this past spring, and whose remains may have been found last week.

News outlets report 33-year-old Danelle Nicole Powell, of Somerset, was arrested Thursday on a murder charge. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators believe human bones found off a county road last week match LeeAnna Brumley, who was 25 years old when she was last seen in May. The remains have been sent to a state medical examiner’s office for identification.

The sheriff’s statement Thursday hints at additional arrests, saying “all those responsible for the death of LeeAnna” will be identified and held responsible. It’s unclear if Powell has a lawyer.

