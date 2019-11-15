Soldiers, veterans, first responders invited to Murray games - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soldiers, veterans, first responders invited to Murray games

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Fort Campbell soldiers, other military and first responders are being treated to a day of sports events at Murray State University this weekend.

The Kentucky university says armed forces from Fort Campbell will have equipment and vehicles set up at Roy Stewart Stadium. It says more than 100 soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are expected to arrive in a convoy. Soldiers will then join the football team on the Racer Walk.

Senior Day activities also will be held, and Murray plays Austin Peay that afternoon. Later, the volleyball team takes on Morehead State and the men’s basketball team hosts Brescia.

First responders and current and former military will receive complimentary admission with ID at Gates 3, 4 or 6. Fort Campbell special guests can pick up their ticket at Gate 4.

