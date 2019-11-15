Kentucky Folklife Magazine looking for submission proposals - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Folklife Magazine looking for submission proposals

Posted: Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Folklife Program at Western Kentucky University is looking for proposals for articles and other pieces documenting Kentucky’s folklife.

The program said in a news release that this is the first call for proposals for the multimedia digital publication and said the magazine “explores the diversity of expressive cultures within Kentucky.”

In addition to articles, the magazine is looking for ideas for photo essays, documentary film and audio, interviews and oral histories and performances.

Proposals of about 200 to 400 words can be submitted to kyfolklife@wku.edu with the subject heading “Kentucky Folklife Magazine Proposal.” Published features receive a contributor’s honorarium.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.