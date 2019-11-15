Do a little holiday shopping at craft fair in Mulkeytown

You can do a little holiday shopping for a good cause in Mulkeytown this Saturday.

The 7th annual Holiday Craft and Vendor fair hosted by the the West Franklin Historical District and Silkwood Inn Museum will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shoppers can buy handmade items, antiques, repurposed/refurbished goods, furniture, primitive and jewelry.

Vendors donate $30 to set up, which helps keep the historical district and museum running as it mainly relies on donations.

Cindy Webb, PIO for the West Franklin Historical District and the Silkwood Inn Museum, says many people do not realize the historical district is even in Mulkeytown.

The building is the old high school and each room displays different artifacts from the west Franklin County such as a locomotive, veteran and coal mining rooms.

Webb says some of museum 's holdings takes visitors back to their younger days.

"All of the older items that we have, some of them (visitors) haven't seen them since they were small children," she explains. "So it brings back a lot of memories for them."

The historical district is also visited by area schools, as well as, boy and girl scout members.

In addition to the craft fair, there will also be a breakfast in the morning from 7 to 9 with biscuits, gravy, sausage, coffee, milk, or juice and a $6 donation is asked for.

The craft and vendor fair will be held at:

2130 Schoolhouse Road

Mulkeytown, IL