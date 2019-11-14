FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about OTC drugs

With the recent passage of a $45 billion infrastructure bill, Illinois is expected to see a rapid increase in demand for construction laborers.
With the recent passage of a $45 billion infrastructure bill, Illinois is expected to see a rapid increase in demand for construction laborers.
Therapists would be barred from trying to change the sexual orientation of LGBTQ minors in St. Louis under legislation that an aldermanic committee has advanced.
Conversion therapy for LGBTQ young people will not be allowed in Kansas City.
A fourth Illinoisan has died after being hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A fourth Illinoisan has died after being hospitalized with lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a letter to Dollar Tree warning the store about over-the-counter (OTC) drugs it has received from foreign manufacturers that have violated federal laws.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a letter to Dollar Tree warning the store about over-the-counter (OTC) drugs it has received from foreign manufacturers that have violated federal laws.
A Jefferson County Pastor is asking for help after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
A Jefferson County Pastor is asking for help after vandals caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
The Daily Egyptian, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s student-produced newspaper has won one of the nation’s top online collegiate awards for the third year in a row.
The Daily Egyptian, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s student-produced newspaper has won one of the nation’s top online collegiate awards for the third year in a row.
Police in Williamson County will take kids shopping for gifts again this Christmas season.
Police in Williamson County will take kids shopping for gifts again this Christmas season.
Route 13 in the heart of Marion looks a little differently because the city's police department hoisted a new sign in front of their offices on Thursday.
Route 13 in the heart of Marion looks a little differently because the city's police department hoisted a new sign in front of their offices on Thursday.
A federal court is allowing a Kentucky man to personalize a license plate with the phrase "IM GOD” after a three-year legal battle over the custom engraving.
A federal court is allowing a Kentucky man to personalize a license plate with the phrase "IM GOD” after a three-year legal battle over the custom engraving.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has banned the use of shackles and handcuffs on youths in its custody after two teenage boys were restrained.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has banned the use of shackles and handcuffs on youths in its custody after two teenage boys were restrained.