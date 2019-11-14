State Senate President Cullerton to retire in January - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State Senate President Cullerton to retire in January

CHICAGO (AP) - Democratic Illinois State Senate President John Cullerton plans to retire in January.

WLS-TV reports Thursday that Cullerton’s office confirmed he is stepping down from the seat he’s held since 1991, but gave no reason for the decision. Cullerton’s 6th district covers Chicago’s North and Northwest sides.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that fellow Democrats said Cullerton made the announcement Thursday to the Senate Democratic caucus.

Cullerton was elected state senate president in 2009. Prior to his senate job, Cullerton was elected in 1978 to the Illinois State House.

He unsuccessfully ran against then-U.S. Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, a Democrat, in 1994.

