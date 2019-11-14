Mt. Vernon Pastor ask for help after vandals causes about 50k in damages

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Pastor Tim Brinson is filled with a lot of emotions as he guides us through the Kidz Kingdom Day Care and Family Center.

Pastor Brinson says District 80 sold him the former Franklin School building in Mt. Vernon nearly a decade ago in hopes of turning it into something the community can make use of. But after an unexpected and unfortunate turn of events, he's at a standstill.

Pastor Brinson says, "Every time we're going to do something, Boom! There's a set back."

He says vandals broke in recently causing about $50,000 worth of damage including broken windows, destroyed cribs, toys thrown all over the place, as well as profane graffiti.

Pastor Brinson explains, "If you're a pastor and you have been in the community for 20 years this is total disrespect."

Police Chief Trent Page says the crime is distasteful, "You would just hope the good in people would not target institutions like this, but obviously we know that's not accurate."

Chief Page says his men were on the scene Thursday morning, "Our patrol sergeant responded to the scene, began taking parliamentary information and requested crime scene services to also respond. So we did have two crime scene departments respond."

Pastor Brinson fears this incident may keep people away from the center, "We got parents that wonder should I send my children down there."

But he says he won't lose faith in restoring the building, "I believe God will touch somebody's heart. We're people that know how to bounce back. We're resilient."

Chief Trent Page is asking anyone who saw anything about this incident to call their department at (618) 242-2131.

Pastor Brinson says any help would be beneficial.