Daily Egyptian wins award for third consecutive year

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Daily Egyptian (DE), Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s student-produced newspaper has won one of the nation’s top online collegiate awards for the third year in a row.

The Daily Egyptian earned the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Online Pacemaker award in the online news broadcast and magazine site division for its work during the 2018-19 academic year.

DE faculty adviser Eric Fidler said the competition shows how the internet “levels the playing field when a small program such as ours can compete successfully against the largest journalism schools in the country.”

The DE also took home two other awards:

Isabell Miller, a junior journalism major from Carterville, took second in the nation in the sports category for her November 2018 photo during the Salukis football game against Western Illinois.

Allison Morey of Bloomington, a former DE staff member who is a junior majoring in art, finished fourth in advertising for her “Player of the Week” campaign, a sponsorship by Shawnee Health Service.

ACP is the nation’s largest and oldest national membership association for college student media, according to the organization’s website.

The Daily Egyptian has been in publication for 103 years, since Oct. 28, 1916. The newspaper now prints once a week but operates daily online at dailyegyptian.com.