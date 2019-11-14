Illinois bans handcuffing, shackling of foster children - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois bans handcuffing, shackling of foster children

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has banned the use of shackles and handcuffs on youths in its custody after two teenage boys were restrained.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were handcuffed and shackled at their ankles on Oct. 1 while being transferred separately from a Chicago shelter to another in Palatine.

Department spokesman Jassen Strokosch said Wednesday that the use of such restraints “was totally unacceptable and against department policy” and that the ban was effective immediately. He says the agency will still allow “soft restraints” made of cloth that would only be used when a judge or psychiatrist orders it.

The change comes amid an inspector general investigation into the department’s use of restraints. Child welfare workers say hard restraints can further traumatize youths who enter state care because of abuse or neglect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.