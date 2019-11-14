Illinois bans handcuffing, shackling of foster children

The Daily Egyptian, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s student-produced newspaper has won one of the nation’s top online collegiate awards for the third year in a row.
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has banned the use of shackles and handcuffs on youths in its custody after two teenage boys were restrained.
If you don't have plans for Thanksgiving, you can find a meal and good company at the Pavilion of the City of Marion.
Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of East Park Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ford is recalling over 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that could cause engine stalling or fires
CenturyLink says you must be 18 years or older, live in the U.S., and be willing to document your movie marathon on social media.
A copy of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address that was handwritten by the 16th president himself is going on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield for two weeks
Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor's race
WSIL - A heavy frost is expected Friday morning and a fairly rare weather event is possible. Fog could appear while temperatures are well below freezing. ...
