Marion Police Department receives donations for new sign

MARION (WSIL) -- Route 13 in the heart of Marion looks a little differently because the city's police department hoisted a new sign in front of their offices on Thursday.

Chief of Police, David Fitts, says the sign boasts a new image for the department, including LED message board, and was paid for without taxpayer dollars

"I can't thank our donors enough. Without what you've done, we wouldn't have been able to do this. So, Jeff Diedrich, Steve Fowler, Micah Merrill, and Williamson County TSB, thank you very much," Fitts said.

Fitts says the sign and uniform patch changes are steps he's taking to freshen up the department as the new Chief of Police.