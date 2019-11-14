Marion Police Department receives donations for new sign - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Police Department receives donations for new sign

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- Route 13 in the heart of Marion looks a little differently because the city's police department hoisted a new sign in front of their offices on Thursday.

Chief of Police, David Fitts, says the sign boasts a new image for the department, including LED message board, and was paid for without taxpayer dollars

"I can't thank our donors enough. Without what you've done, we wouldn't have been able to do this. So, Jeff Diedrich, Steve Fowler, Micah Merrill, and Williamson County TSB, thank you very much," Fitts said.

Fitts says the sign and uniform patch changes are steps he's taking to freshen up the department as the new Chief of Police.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.