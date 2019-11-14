Heaven's Kitchen to host Community Thanksgiving

Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of East Park Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Ford is recalling over 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that could cause engine stalling or fires
CenturyLink says you must be 18 years or older, live in the U.S., and be willing to document your movie marathon on social media.
A copy of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address that was handwritten by the 16th president himself is going on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield for two weeks
Authorities say a second victim of a Los Angeles area high school shooting has died
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says he will not contest results showing Democrat Andy Beshear winning the Kentucky governor's race
WSIL - A heavy frost is expected Friday morning and a fairly rare weather event is possible. Fog could appear while temperatures are well below freezing. ...
Illinois lawmakers have sent Gov. J.B. Pritzker a measure that merges 650 local police and fire pension systems to boost investment returns and save money
MARION (WSIL) -- There's an opportunity for unemployed veterans in our region to learn about job openings.
When officers arrived, they discovered a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the hip and to the chest/abdomen area.
