Heaven's Kitchen to host Community Thanksgiving

MARION (WSIL) -- If you don't have plans for Thanksgiving, you can find a meal and good company at the Pavilion of the City of Marion.

The community mission, Heaven's Kitchen, is working with local businesses to host the Community Thanksgiving.

The event is free to the public, and takes place between 5 p.m. and 7 p-m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Marion Chief of Police, David Fitts, says part of the dinner is made possible by a round-up program at area restaurants, "So if you're eating at any of the local restaurants in town, if the waiter or waitress asks you to round up, please do, because what that extra money is going to is the community Thanksgiving dinner."

Organizers say they still need around 75 volunteers for the dinner. To volunteer, contact organizers at volunteer@heavenskitchenmarion.org.